- Add tower support to straight wall sections
- Add all wall types to details in 'walls' category
- Add roof finials as details
- Add lower style range manor
- Add stone keep style range manor
- Add wall hit reaction to melee strikes
- Add free firing to siege archer formations
- Add siege defense support for siege creatures (Dark Fantasy Variety Pack)
- Add direct friendly collision to kicking
- Add destruction VFX to ram
- Improve way attacker AI divides formations among castle assault
- Improve siege defense AI
- Improve siege defense commander AI
- Remove 'quick battle only' text from castle creator button
- Lower ladder destroy radius for artillery projectiles
- Allow increased zoom on castle creator for better detail work
- Remove fear reactions from undead units (Dark Fantasy Variety Pack)
- Fix scavenging undead units (Dark Fantasy Variety Pack)
- Fix siege engine personnel heraldry with global heraldry
- Fix castle turret logic
- Fix siege battle defense orders on custom castles
- Fix move orders as siege defender
- Fix battle end cheering
- Fix siege archer logic
- Fix campaign castle miniatures missing elements
Voor De Kroon Update - September 29th 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update