29 September 2025 Build 20165979 Edited 29 September 2025 – 01:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Add tower support to straight wall sections
  • Add all wall types to details in 'walls' category
  • Add roof finials as details
  • Add lower style range manor
  • Add stone keep style range manor
  • Add wall hit reaction to melee strikes
  • Add free firing to siege archer formations
  • Add siege defense support for siege creatures (Dark Fantasy Variety Pack)
  • Add direct friendly collision to kicking
  • Add destruction VFX to ram
  • Improve way attacker AI divides formations among castle assault
  • Improve siege defense AI
  • Improve siege defense commander AI
  • Remove 'quick battle only' text from castle creator button
  • Lower ladder destroy radius for artillery projectiles
  • Allow increased zoom on castle creator for better detail work
  • Remove fear reactions from undead units (Dark Fantasy Variety Pack)
  • Fix scavenging undead units (Dark Fantasy Variety Pack)
  • Fix siege engine personnel heraldry with global heraldry
  • Fix castle turret logic
  • Fix siege battle defense orders on custom castles
  • Fix move orders as siege defender
  • Fix battle end cheering
  • Fix siege archer logic
  • Fix campaign castle miniatures missing elements

