As we near the release of Go Up, and as the holiday season looms over us, we want to reassure our players that we aren’t done yet! We have some larger updates that might take a little longer than the monthly release schedule allows, so if we miss a month don’t worry! It just means we are either busy working on getting the larger pieces into place for the next update, or possibly spending some time with our families. Our mothers miss us as do yours (call your parents).