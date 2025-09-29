Skill Tree Rework
We’ve reorganized, added, and changed a few things in the skill tree with new hidden areas you’ll need to find. Some of these hidden areas may require an item to unlock, which bring me to the next big change!
Items
We’ve added usable items into the game, some are used to unlock hidden areas, some are used to boost spawn rates, who knows what some of these items may do in the future! One of the more important items you may find moving forward is the simple but powerful omni fruit. But how does one acquire one of these rare fruits?
Tree of Life
Agriculture is one of the corner stones of any society, and now you can farm in Go Up with the Tree of Life! Water your tree, watch it grow! Max it out in order to grow the most fruit. The omni fruit is a very valuable tool when it comes to ascending. You can eat it, you can sell it, and we’ve got some more big ideas for the future of the omni fruit.
Notifications and the Compendium
You can’t always be looking at your progress in Go Up, and being an idle game I would go so far as to say you probably shouldn’t. This being so we’ve decided to add some notifications when certain things happen so when you get back you can see that you’ve encountered something you may not have seen before.
You can also revisit any of these notifications in your compendium. Some of these notifications may hold hints on what to look for on your journey ahead, so make sure to consult your handy dandy compendium!
Stats
If there’s one thing idle game players adore it’s numbers, and preferably ones that Go Up! We’ve added in some skills to give you more stats on your journey, as well as a total particle count section in the compendium.
Achievements
We’ve finally got the first batch of achievements ready to go, but you can bet there will be many more to come. These are the first of many, maybe not as much as some idle games, but I think there will be enough to keep you busy for a while.
QoL Improvements
As always this update comes with a slough of minor bug fixes and some quality of life improvements. We also have continued to further optimize as much as we can, because we’re going to need some head room for the larger updates ahead. Also the skill tree should be a little easier to navigate now, and editing your sigil should be a little less fidgety.
Future Updates
As we near the release of Go Up, and as the holiday season looms over us, we want to reassure our players that we aren’t done yet! We have some larger updates that might take a little longer than the monthly release schedule allows, so if we miss a month don’t worry! It just means we are either busy working on getting the larger pieces into place for the next update, or possibly spending some time with our families. Our mothers miss us as do yours (call your parents).
Changed files in this update