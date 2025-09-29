Happy September everyone! The final epilogue for Price of Power - and the final content release ever - is ready! With this update, PoP is done, barring any glitches or other technical issues.

I started working on PoP in the fall of 2020, so it's been nearly five years since I began development of the game. It's been a long journey with Michael, Maria, and the rest of the crew, and I'm extremely proud to have finally finished it. Thank you for your support along the way, whether you've been here since the beginning or just joined. :) I hope you have enjoyed the game as much as I enjoyed making it.

I'm also looking forward to getting to show you all what I'm working on next in the very near future - stay tuned! But for now, here is the final changelog. :)

Changelog