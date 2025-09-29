 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20165951 Edited 29 September 2025 – 01:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Due to feedback from multiple players, the volume of text blips has been reduced. Apologies to any players whose gameplay experience was inhibited because of this issue.

