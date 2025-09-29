Fiery Flippers
Recipe: Sky Orb + Talon Sandals + Fish Egg + Flamethrower.
- Passive.
- While swimming, gain Heat.
Sky Rifle
Recipe: Sky Orb + Sniper Rifle + Stone Feather.
- Fire1 Fire powerful wind-affected bullets at a very slow rate.
- Fire2 Scope in, moving slower.
- Bullets get stronger with distance traveled, dealing up to 3x damage at long ranges.
- While scoped in, the wings on the scope predict if your shot will hit, spreading wider the stronger it will be.
Clock Rifle
Recipe: Revelation Gear + Assault Rifle.
- Fire1 Rapidly fire precise shots.
- Every 6th shot fires a wide spread of 9 bullets instead.
- Every 6th spread fires a high-speed piercing gear projectile instead.
Other Changes:
- Leaves move with the wind.
- All grass blades sway in the same wind direction, and fixed some flickering issues.
- Grass and kelp fade in and out with distance.
- Wind speed and force increase over the course of a run, and are much greater while a boss is alive.
- Added large dead trees to the volcano surface.
- Added decorations to the Floating Pyramid corners.
- Added giant crosses to anomaly bubbles and the end.
- Improved god rays on several weapon models.
- Added god rays to the volcano underground props.
- Subtle water visual improvements.
- Slightly less subtle end water improvements.
- Bestiary entries can now have descriptions written from the perspective of another enemy. These are unlocked if both the narrator and described enemy have been found.
- Apocalypse appears on the main menu during his fight like other final bosses.
- Multiple changes to Apocalypse's final phase; rebalancing damage numbers, improving how it chooses what attacks to use, and you no longer gain the Anomalous effect during it.
- Revelation only collides with terrain during its dash and slam attacks.
- Harpies don't spawn if you have any of the items crafted using Talon Sandals.
- When a Poison Flower takes damage, nearby Stone Drones will target the aggressor.
- The Speed status effect now causes you to create afterimages.
- Subtle improvements to the player walk animations.
- Added a quick and subtle player jump animation.
- Jump height increases by 30% while crouching, and gets halved while holding Down, because why not?
- Your left hand actually holds a magazine during the Submachine Gun reload.
- New firing animations for the Stickybomb and Anti-Air ballistas.
- Small improvements to the Adventurer and Cold Scout models to differentiate them from eachother and the Jumper.
- You can steer the Shellmet, Power Armor and Mountain charge using the mouse.
- Fixed the Meteorite spell colliding with the end borders.
Changed files in this update