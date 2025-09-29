 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20165909 Edited 29 September 2025 – 01:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
New items:
Fiery Flippers
Recipe: Sky Orb + Talon Sandals + Fish Egg + Flamethrower.

  • Passive.
  • While swimming, gain Heat.

Sky Rifle
Recipe: Sky Orb + Sniper Rifle + Stone Feather.

  • Fire1 Fire powerful wind-affected bullets at a very slow rate.
  • Fire2 Scope in, moving slower.
  • Bullets get stronger with distance traveled, dealing up to 3x damage at long ranges.
  • While scoped in, the wings on the scope predict if your shot will hit, spreading wider the stronger it will be.

Clock Rifle
Recipe: Revelation Gear + Assault Rifle.

  • Fire1 Rapidly fire precise shots.
  • Every 6th shot fires a wide spread of 9 bullets instead.
  • Every 6th spread fires a high-speed piercing gear projectile instead.


Other Changes:
  • Leaves move with the wind.
  • All grass blades sway in the same wind direction, and fixed some flickering issues.
  • Grass and kelp fade in and out with distance.
  • Wind speed and force increase over the course of a run, and are much greater while a boss is alive.

  • Added large dead trees to the volcano surface.

  • Added decorations to the Floating Pyramid corners.

  • Added giant crosses to anomaly bubbles and the end.

  • Improved god rays on several weapon models.

  • Added god rays to the volcano underground props.

  • Subtle water visual improvements.
  • Slightly less subtle end water improvements.
  • Bestiary entries can now have descriptions written from the perspective of another enemy. These are unlocked if both the narrator and described enemy have been found.
  • Apocalypse appears on the main menu during his fight like other final bosses.
  • Multiple changes to Apocalypse's final phase; rebalancing damage numbers, improving how it chooses what attacks to use, and you no longer gain the Anomalous effect during it.
  • Revelation only collides with terrain during its dash and slam attacks.
  • Harpies don't spawn if you have any of the items crafted using Talon Sandals.
  • When a Poison Flower takes damage, nearby Stone Drones will target the aggressor.
  • The Speed status effect now causes you to create afterimages.
  • Subtle improvements to the player walk animations.
  • Added a quick and subtle player jump animation.
  • Jump height increases by 30% while crouching, and gets halved while holding Down, because why not?
  • Your left hand actually holds a magazine during the Submachine Gun reload.
  • New firing animations for the Stickybomb and Anti-Air ballistas.
  • Small improvements to the Adventurer and Cold Scout models to differentiate them from eachother and the Jumper.
  • You can steer the Shellmet, Power Armor and Mountain charge using the mouse.
  • Fixed the Meteorite spell colliding with the end borders.

