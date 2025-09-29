 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20165814 Edited 29 September 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Small bugs fixed.
  • Towers: +1 damage every other level instead of every level. Burn damage raised from +0.05% to +0.1% of base damage per skill point. Attack damage raised per attack stat point is +2/+3/+7 after having 0/7/15 stat points assigned.
  • Sun Flower tree: Burn damage raised from +0.05% to +0.1% of base damage per skill point.

