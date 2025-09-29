Bunker Optimization:

Be on the lookout for anything weird going on in the bunker as the process of breaking the level into smaller chunks may have introduced new issues. We have combed over it a few times but we may have missed something. Hopefully this improves performance in this area for lower end rigs.

Split the bunker level into several smaller sublevels with their own streaming volumes.

Merged and removed ~2,000 actors from the bunker.

Out of bounds areas patched up.

Fixed some infinite item respawn issues.

Fix for some soft-locks that could occur if players re-entered the bunker to farm.

Enemy encounter and decoration adjustments.

Osseous Shard Clarification:

Osseous shards are meant to be lost when exiting the dungeon, either on death, or hopefully when you extract with them at an Extraction Conduit.



On successful extract, the total amount is tallied and then removed from your inventory. It then goes into a reward chest corresponding to the floor you are on, if there are extra osseous shards available, they will overflow into the next floor's loot table, and so on. This is subject to change, but for now, extracting with around 1200 shards should be the maximum loot possible.

We will work towards making this system more transparent in the game as we improve the Aaks dungeon.

Other Fixes: