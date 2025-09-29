 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20165769 Edited 29 September 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the gold counter displayed the wrong amount after winning a battle.

Fixed Arachanid Spider collider

Resolved a softlock that occurred when unlocking an empty unit.

Fixed a bug where you could not controll hero, and units would just run forwards

Prevented units from spawning in inaccessible areas within the castle.

Fixed a case where combat would not end properly after winning, leaving units hanging around.

Corrected an issue whern loading from a dungeon would cause characters to auto-deploy and fall through the ground in the next combat.

Fixed all Undead Campaign chapters to ensure you can no longer get stuck after the final chapter.

Now showing unity deploy after loading a save

Fixed so that loading a previous save after unlocking a unit no longer displays that unit with a lock on it and no longer appears in your unit drafter.

Additions:

Now displaying hero for every campaign faction before you pick a faction.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 589051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link