Bug Fixes:



Fixed an issue where the gold counter displayed the wrong amount after winning a battle.



Fixed Arachanid Spider collider



Resolved a softlock that occurred when unlocking an empty unit.



Fixed a bug where you could not controll hero, and units would just run forwards



Prevented units from spawning in inaccessible areas within the castle.



Fixed a case where combat would not end properly after winning, leaving units hanging around.



Corrected an issue whern loading from a dungeon would cause characters to auto-deploy and fall through the ground in the next combat.



Fixed all Undead Campaign chapters to ensure you can no longer get stuck after the final chapter.



Now showing unity deploy after loading a save



Fixed so that loading a previous save after unlocking a unit no longer displays that unit with a lock on it and no longer appears in your unit drafter.



Additions:



Now displaying hero for every campaign faction before you pick a faction.