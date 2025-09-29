There is now a confirmation on "New Game" so nobody accidently erases their continue.

Quickswaping with the 1,2,3, number keys can now be done in the air as well.

Your High Scores in the Challenge Mode now show up in the menu instead of only in the challenge itself.

There is no longer a the glitch to get infinite special abilities in Challenge Mode (thank you Rex)

Final Boss has been rebalanced with more telegraphed moves.