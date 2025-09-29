Some requested changes are now live!
There is now a confirmation on "New Game" so nobody accidently erases their continue.
Quickswaping with the 1,2,3, number keys can now be done in the air as well.
Your High Scores in the Challenge Mode now show up in the menu instead of only in the challenge itself.
There is no longer a the glitch to get infinite special abilities in Challenge Mode (thank you Rex)
Final Boss has been rebalanced with more telegraphed moves.
Turning off "Auto Re-center" for gamepad aim will now make the cursor move without smoothing/dampening.
And the big one:
Expert mode now has NO CHECKPOINTS. This means if you are defeated on a boss, you have to start the level over. Keeping a good supply of health before the boss will be much more important with this change.
Thank you all for your feedback and support! Your kind words have been great fuel to make sure this game is as good as it can get! Thank you!
Stay proper
- Randy Becker
Changed files in this update