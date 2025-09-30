📅 Update Schedule

September 30, 2025 1:00 AM (UTC)



Please note that the release schedule may vary by platform.



🎮 Update Version

STEAM®: Ver. 535597



PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.015.021



Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.15.21



📌 Update Details

Halloween Gift



Bug Fixes



[Halloween Gift]

Eligible Users: All users who own the main game (Giveaway)



All users who own the main game (Giveaway) Reward Item: Halloween Package



Halloween Package Package Contents: Khazan-o’-Lantern (M), Moonlight Whisperer‘s Hat (F)



Khazan-o’-Lantern (M), Moonlight Whisperer‘s Hat (F) How to Obtain: You can claim the Halloween Package from the Mailbox located in the Crevice after clearing Mission 2 If you have reached your maximum carrying limit for gear, please try again after making room in your inventory.

You can claim the item in each save file.



You can claim the Halloween Package from the Mailbox located in the Crevice after clearing Mission 2 The items in the Halloween Package are categorized as helms. They are available for Inherit Gear, Change Attributes, Upgrade Gear, Convert or Change Scaling, and Change Appearance.



[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where the drop location for the Knight's Scroll was missing after the update. You can obtain the Knight's Scroll in the same location as before the update



Fixed an issue where the duration of the Enhancer buff was unusually long when using Eagle Wind: Gale.



Fixed an issue where successful Reflection against certain boss patterns would occasionally not reduce stamina or apply stagger as intended.



(PC) Fixed an issue where the translated text for anti-aliasing settings would not appear when using FSR 3



Greetings from The First Berserker: Khazan.We would like to inform you of the changes coming with the September 30 patch.Please refer to the details below.Berserkers, we've prepared a small gift to celebrate Halloween! After September 30 update, Halloween Package will be distributed to all users who have played The First Berserker: Khazan. Put on a spooky hat and strike fear into your enemies!These are major bug fixes from this update that directly affect gameplay.We are constantly monitoring your feedback and will review and apply further improvements as quickly as possible.Thank you.