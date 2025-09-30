 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20165716 Edited 30 September 2025 – 01:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Greetings from The First Berserker: Khazan.

We would like to inform you of the changes coming with the September 30 patch.
Please refer to the details below.

📅 Update Schedule

  • September 30, 2025 1:00 AM (UTC)
  • Please note that the release schedule may vary by platform.

🎮 Update Version

  • STEAM®: Ver. 535597
  • PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.015.021
  • Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.15.21

📌 Update Details

  • Halloween Gift
  • Bug Fixes


[Halloween Gift]



Berserkers, we've prepared a small gift to celebrate Halloween! After September 30 update, Halloween Package will be distributed to all users who have played The First Berserker: Khazan. Put on a spooky hat and strike fear into your enemies!

  • Eligible Users: All users who own the main game (Giveaway)
  • Reward Item: Halloween Package
  • Package Contents: Khazan-o’-Lantern (M), Moonlight Whisperer‘s Hat (F)
  • How to Obtain: You can claim the Halloween Package from the Mailbox located in the Crevice after clearing Mission 2
    • If you have reached your maximum carrying limit for gear, please try again after making room in your inventory.
    • You can claim the item in each save file.
  • The items in the Halloween Package are categorized as helms. They are available for Inherit Gear, Change Attributes, Upgrade Gear, Convert or Change Scaling, and Change Appearance.


[Bug Fixes]


These are major bug fixes from this update that directly affect gameplay.

Common
  • Fixed an issue where the drop location for the Knight's Scroll was missing after the update.
    • You can obtain the Knight's Scroll in the same location as before the update
  • Fixed an issue where the duration of the Enhancer buff was unusually long when using Eagle Wind: Gale.
  • Fixed an issue where successful Reflection against certain boss patterns would occasionally not reduce stamina or apply stagger as intended.
Improvements
  • (PC) Fixed an issue where the translated text for anti-aliasing settings would not appear when using FSR 3

We are constantly monitoring your feedback and will review and apply further improvements as quickly as possible.

Thank you.

