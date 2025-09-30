Greetings from The First Berserker: Khazan.
We would like to inform you of the changes coming with the September 30 patch.
Please refer to the details below.
📅 Update Schedule
- September 30, 2025 1:00 AM (UTC)
- Please note that the release schedule may vary by platform.
🎮 Update Version
- STEAM®: Ver. 535597
- PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.015.021
- Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.15.21
📌 Update Details
- Halloween Gift
- Bug Fixes
[Halloween Gift]
Berserkers, we've prepared a small gift to celebrate Halloween! After September 30 update, Halloween Package will be distributed to all users who have played The First Berserker: Khazan. Put on a spooky hat and strike fear into your enemies!
- Eligible Users: All users who own the main game (Giveaway)
- Reward Item: Halloween Package
- Package Contents: Khazan-o’-Lantern (M), Moonlight Whisperer‘s Hat (F)
- How to Obtain: You can claim the Halloween Package from the Mailbox located in the Crevice after clearing Mission 2
- If you have reached your maximum carrying limit for gear, please try again after making room in your inventory.
- You can claim the item in each save file.
- The items in the Halloween Package are categorized as helms. They are available for Inherit Gear, Change Attributes, Upgrade Gear, Convert or Change Scaling, and Change Appearance.
[Bug Fixes]
These are major bug fixes from this update that directly affect gameplay.
Common
- Fixed an issue where the drop location for the Knight's Scroll was missing after the update.
- You can obtain the Knight's Scroll in the same location as before the update
- Fixed an issue where the duration of the Enhancer buff was unusually long when using Eagle Wind: Gale.
- Fixed an issue where successful Reflection against certain boss patterns would occasionally not reduce stamina or apply stagger as intended.
- (PC) Fixed an issue where the translated text for anti-aliasing settings would not appear when using FSR 3
We are constantly monitoring your feedback and will review and apply further improvements as quickly as possible.
Thank you.
