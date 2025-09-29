 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20165713
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 7.1.0 update

  • Removed weapon requirements from ~30 skills. This has been requested a few times, and it made sense for improving build variety. You can now more easily mix classes, even make something like a melee-fire caster or a marksman-necromancer if that's your thing.

  • Buffed spellbooks AA damage scaling.

  • Added a small chance to find a basic fishing rod in the base game.

  • A handful of minor bugfixes for issues reported in the past couple of months.

Some thoughts

It’s been almost 2 years since release, and nearly a year since the expansion. Time flies, doesn't it?

I hope those of you who have followed the journey of Svarog's Dream are doing well.

As mentioned before, we're happy with where Svarog's Dream is now, so there won't be major updates coming next year.

The bigger news is that we're working on a completely new RPG, something different, and in some ways even more unique. It won't be an ARPG this time, but rather a game that dives deeper into philosophical themes. I can't share much yet, but a proper announcement is planned for the end of Q2 next year.

If you've enjoyed our work so far, keep an eye out for that reveal.

