28 September 2025 Build 20165621 Edited 29 September 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings surveyors!

This release adds some quality of life improvements based on your feedback since the expansion release.

Enjoy!

v4.1.3 changes

  • Replaced trinkets with caches in place of artifacts on fully-explored worlds.

  • Removed some audio occlusion when vertical look is toggled off.

  • Added slider for Instrument Polyphony to Audio Performance screen.

  • Added slider for Keyboard Turn Speed to the Controls screen.

  • Allowed left/right/previous/next to quickly navigate the Materials screen.

  • Fixed audio for interface sliders not working since v4.1.0.

  • Played an audio notification based on your progress when unplugging.

  • Fixed button focus indicators using world color scheme when unplugging.

  • Fixed a performance issue with the MIDI instrument.

Changed files in this update

