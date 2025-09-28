 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20165576 Edited 29 September 2025 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

What’s new

• H Command - Circle an aircraft at a chosen waypoint to create spacing in busy airspace
• Spawn Rate Slider
• Waypoint Chains - Build multi leg flight plans with linked waypoints
• UI Visual Polish - Work in progress - pass on icons, spacing, and clarity
• Tutorial Overhaul - A cleaner onboarding flow

What’s fixed

• Core Systems Pass Big cleanup for stability and consistency
• Font Readability Sharper text across panels and labels

How to access the Beta on Steam

  • Open Steam and go to your Library

  • Right-click the game and select Properties

  • Open the Betas tab Choose beta in the dropdown

  • Close the window so Steam downloads the update, then launch

Please jump in and share feedback after a couple of sessions. The more specific, the better.

