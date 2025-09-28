What’s new
• H Command - Circle an aircraft at a chosen waypoint to create spacing in busy airspace
• Spawn Rate Slider
• Waypoint Chains - Build multi leg flight plans with linked waypoints
• UI Visual Polish - Work in progress - pass on icons, spacing, and clarity
• Tutorial Overhaul - A cleaner onboarding flow
What’s fixed
• Core Systems Pass Big cleanup for stability and consistency
• Font Readability Sharper text across panels and labels
How to access the Beta on Steam
Open Steam and go to your Library
Right-click the game and select Properties
Open the Betas tab Choose beta in the dropdown
Close the window so Steam downloads the update, then launch
Please jump in and share feedback after a couple of sessions. The more specific, the better.
