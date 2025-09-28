This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What’s new



• H Command - Circle an aircraft at a chosen waypoint to create spacing in busy airspace

• Spawn Rate Slider

• Waypoint Chains - Build multi leg flight plans with linked waypoints

• UI Visual Polish - Work in progress - pass on icons, spacing, and clarity

• Tutorial Overhaul - A cleaner onboarding flow



What’s fixed



• Core Systems Pass Big cleanup for stability and consistency

• Font Readability Sharper text across panels and labels

How to access the Beta on Steam

Open Steam and go to your Library

Right-click the game and select Properties

Open the Betas tab Choose beta in the dropdown

Close the window so Steam downloads the update, then launch

Please jump in and share feedback after a couple of sessions. The more specific, the better.