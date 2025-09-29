Changes:

Fixed logging in Online mode with Steam sometimes inconsistently erroring.



Added upgrades to the game, allowing your character to have superficial stat upgrades that you can purchase via the shop.



Fixed certain rooms in Dungeons being too short to account for multiple players.



Added pausing the game so you can exit to the main menu or exit the game entirely.



Added a transition between levels so it smoothly transitions from the menu to the game.



Fixed a little graphical bug with UI text being sorta blurry and low quality.



Give another go at fixing the Barrier's text in Dungeons.



Updated the gold count in the shop without having to reopen the menu.



Made smoke appear on TOP of enemies and not below them.



Nothing major this update, I recently got a review from a curator that made me take another look at the online multiplayer integration of the game and I'd like to address the issue ASAP.