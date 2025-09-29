Nothing major this update, I recently got a review from a curator that made me take another look at the online multiplayer integration of the game and I'd like to address the issue ASAP.
Changes:
- Fixed logging in Online mode with Steam sometimes inconsistently erroring.
- Added upgrades to the game, allowing your character to have superficial stat upgrades that you can purchase via the shop.
- Fixed certain rooms in Dungeons being too short to account for multiple players.
- Added pausing the game so you can exit to the main menu or exit the game entirely.
- Added a transition between levels so it smoothly transitions from the menu to the game.
- Fixed a little graphical bug with UI text being sorta blurry and low quality.
- Give another go at fixing the Barrier's text in Dungeons.
- Updated the gold count in the shop without having to reopen the menu.
- Made smoke appear on TOP of enemies and not below them.
