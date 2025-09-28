 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hades II Megabonk Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20165537 Edited 28 September 2025 – 23:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed a bug that caused the player to fall to the void when standing on a specific point near the burned building

Thank you @lucas_aubin for reporting this

Thank you to all people playing Terminal 81R remember that you can report bugs in: https://discord.com/invite/AygFDaujxC

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3377531
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3377532
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link