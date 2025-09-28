-Fixed a bug that caused the player to fall to the void when standing on a specific point near the burned building
Thank you @lucas_aubin for reporting this
Thank you to all people playing Terminal 81R remember that you can report bugs in: https://discord.com/invite/AygFDaujxC
Terminal 81R - 1.1.12 Patch Notes
