1.5

General

- Added Rubble to the game, taking the form of various rocks, skulls and ice chunks on the ground. They will alert humans if they are kicked, so mind your footing!

- Cobwebs have been added to multiple levels. They are cosmetic only and sweep away when touched.

UI

- When seasonal game features are active, indicators will now appear on the title splash screen.

- Cheat configurations are now automatically saved! If any cheats are active, the cheat button on the main menu will glow pink as an indicator.

- The mouse will now only show when it is moved above a minimum threshold, eliminating occasional flickering from micro movements.

- The mouse will now show when the game is paused during play.

- The escape key will now always trigger the menu, even if the button is rebound.

- Keys can be quickly reset to their default settings through a new reset button.

- Music and SFX volume should now be totally silent when set to 0.

Eleanor

- When Eleanor is struck, she now loses up to 3 blood instead of losing all of her blood. This is a very significant change, as the player can now take 4+ hits to die from combos or wall pinches instead of just 2 hits.

- Added a cheat option that sets blood loss on normal damage to 9, 3 or 1. This allows originalists to play the game on it's original difficulty or can make the game significantly easier.

- Bloodrush's duration has been reduced to a base time of 0.75 seconds plus 1.25 seconds per blood point (12 seconds max) down from a base time of -0.75 plus 1.75 seconds per blood point (15 seconds max). With the addition of tumbling and Wings, the player's mobility has massively increased, reducing the need for such a long duration.

- Blood and slime globs that get knocked out of Eleanor have had their speed increased to 4.0 through 4.5 up from 3.0 through 4.0, causing them to fling further away.

- Bloodrush will no longer prevent blood loss when Eleanor gets hit (reverted from a previous patch).

- Wings have gotten a very slight boost when used at the peak of Eleanor's leap so that she can make certain jumps that she was barely missing before.

- Wings refresh more quickly when Bloodrush is active, causing Eleanor to rise about 2 tiles in height up from just 1.

- Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause Eleanor's Bloodrush duration to scale as if she had greater than 9 blood (9 is the maximum).

Humans

- Bloody bodys found on the ground now correctly show red particles instead of blue when struck and will now trigger a bounce if the player is in the air.

- The Matron's (orange girl) fire rate has been decreased to every 0.15 seconds from 0.1 so that she may hit the player twice with the first and last shot of her attack.

Monsters

- Jacky now has a slighty increased delay after she swings her flame sword.

- The Ice Dragon has had it's hitpoints reduced to 12 from 16 to alleviate some tedium. The Fire Dragon's hitpoints remain at 16 since you get many swings at him before the Ice Dragon arrives.

- The Lich has had his acceleration increased to 0.03 from 0.02 and will now shift his movement pattern every 8 seconds down from every 10.

Levels

- The overworld map will now show the names of levels when the player is on top of them.

- The post Lich area has been made less aggressively purple.

- Trees have been updated to look better.