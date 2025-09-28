- Clearer thresholds: Updated Artifix / Drillix / Florix descriptions from “more than 5” to “6 or more”
- Resolutions: Added 1280×800 (Steam Deck–friendly) and prevented cropping in some reported resolutions
- Market UI: Shop title now shows the actual number of alien picks remaining, including bonuses from Galactoken and Harry
- Stability: Fixed a crash reported by a player caused by a missing Steam DLL on their system - now handled safely
PATCH 1.1.2
