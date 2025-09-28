 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20165457 Edited 29 September 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Clearer thresholds: Updated Artifix / Drillix / Florix descriptions from “more than 5” to “6 or more”
  • Resolutions: Added 1280×800 (Steam Deck–friendly) and prevented cropping in some reported resolutions
  • Market UI: Shop title now shows the actual number of alien picks remaining, including bonuses from Galactoken and Harry
  • Stability: Fixed a crash reported by a player caused by a missing Steam DLL on their system - now handled safely

