 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hades II Megabonk Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20165441 Edited 29 September 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! This patch addresses a few more issues found during release candidate testing.

Patch Notes

Gameplay

  • Geometry adjustments in a few levels to prevent clipping.

  • Slightly shortened the electrocution animation in Radon Industries.

  • Fixed a few misplaced objects throughout the game.

  • Fixed a bug where you could take damage while in the middle of warping to another level.

  • Factory debris no longer damages you when shredded.

  • Fixed an edge case where you would not respawn from death correctly.

Graphics

  • Fixed a graphical issue with the boss portal information panels.

  • Fixed some z-fighting in Radon Industries.

  • Updated scaling on the giant burger in Macro Kitchen.

  • Added some supports to the conveyor belts in Industrial Junkyard.

  • Moved a platform in Radon Industries.

Audio

  • Improved audio mixing in a few cutscenes.

Text

  • Fixed a few grammar issues throughout the game.

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 1517561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link