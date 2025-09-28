Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! This patch addresses a few more issues found during release candidate testing.
Patch Notes
Gameplay
Geometry adjustments in a few levels to prevent clipping.
Slightly shortened the electrocution animation in Radon Industries.
Fixed a few misplaced objects throughout the game.
Fixed a bug where you could take damage while in the middle of warping to another level.
Factory debris no longer damages you when shredded.
Fixed an edge case where you would not respawn from death correctly.
Graphics
Fixed a graphical issue with the boss portal information panels.
Fixed some z-fighting in Radon Industries.
Updated scaling on the giant burger in Macro Kitchen.
Added some supports to the conveyor belts in Industrial Junkyard.
Moved a platform in Radon Industries.
Audio
Improved audio mixing in a few cutscenes.
Text
Fixed a few grammar issues throughout the game.
Changed files in this update