Explosive Odds v1.0.3

Costume UI now has a toggle to hide all locked costumes.

Pick and Choose minigame may now appear in two player matches. (It will just have the medium and large piles.)

Costume shop economy balance Adjusted price of costumes at all tiers after rookie

From 500->1500->3000->5000->10000 To 500->1250->2500->4000->6000

Adjusted tokens won for places other than first

From 1000->500->200->100 to 1000->600->400->200

These changes should make it easier to earn costumes faster!

Wheel of Gambling Minigame now has Max and Min bet buttons.

Clarity adjustments for the Scan and Reprieve abilities.

Fixed being able to earn the Blind Luck and Indestructible achievements without actually winning the match.

Fixed the voice indicator UI occasionally not properly displaying when on PTT.