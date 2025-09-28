 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20165407
Update notes via Steam Community

Explosive Odds v1.0.3

  • Costume UI now has a toggle to hide all locked costumes.

  • Pick and Choose minigame may now appear in two player matches. (It will just have the medium and large piles.)

  • Costume shop economy balance

    • Adjusted price of costumes at all tiers after rookie

    • From 500->1500->3000->5000->10000 To 500->1250->2500->4000->6000

    • Adjusted tokens won for places other than first

    • From 1000->500->200->100 to 1000->600->400->200

    • These changes should make it easier to earn costumes faster!

  • Wheel of Gambling Minigame now has Max and Min bet buttons.

  • Clarity adjustments for the Scan and Reprieve abilities.

  • Fixed being able to earn the Blind Luck and Indestructible achievements without actually winning the match.

  • Fixed the voice indicator UI occasionally not properly displaying when on PTT.

  • Tweaked the secret on the DLC Test Hat.

