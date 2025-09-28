Fix for an issue where grabbing objects was impossible.
Fix for the inventory, which was basically broken and where Escape didn’t work either.
Fix for an issue that allowed stacking multiple pieces of equipment on top of each other (like stacking bridges one over another).
Added an experimental option for ray-traced ambient occlusion.
The character’s head no longer clips through the camera when looking at the PDA.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update