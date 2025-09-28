 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20165406 Edited 29 September 2025 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix for an issue where grabbing objects was impossible.
Fix for the inventory, which was basically broken and where Escape didn’t work either.
Fix for an issue that allowed stacking multiple pieces of equipment on top of each other (like stacking bridges one over another).

Added an experimental option for ray-traced ambient occlusion.

The character’s head no longer clips through the camera when looking at the PDA.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4054461
  • Loading history…
