
28 September 2025 Build 20165307 Edited 28 September 2025 – 23:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Gamblers 💀

Check Out What’s New 🎲

This build includes interactable objects (can you find them all?), items can now be

obtained in the trail mode (finally!), and the red bosses passive is fixed too.

Also with Halloween coming around the corner expect to see some environment

updates for the spooky season. 🎃

Bugs/Fixes

  • Fixed the red boss passive now properly hides 1 of your dice.

  • Fixed items (they can be obtained in the trail mode within the campfires)

  • Added interactable around the area for players to find.

  • Minor bugs fixes and quality of life updates (updating ui and scene exits)

Thank You

On a side note the trail will continue to see updates/improvements.

And as always a huge thank you to all the players for your continued support!

Happy gambling, and may the dice be ever in your favor!

Version 1.7.2 Patch Notes

Changed files in this update

