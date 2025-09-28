This update adds the long-awaited Factions and some big QoL updates and fixes. Enjoy!
Skaldsong 1.2.8:
=========
- Added Faction System. Can add characters to factions and set locations to be owned by a faction.
- Added folders for autosaves.
- Added automatic timestamped permanent autosaves for a save file every 10 actions.
- Overhauled the ListField UI.
- Removed ID of lore entries when hovering over an entry.
- Modified the chatbox font size to be an input instead of a dropdown.
- Modified map tools to be hidden by default.
- Fixed various UI issues including scrolling thru windows and others.
- Fixed chatbox scroll breaking when purging a large amount of messages off screen.
- Fixed various minor bugs.
Changed files in this update