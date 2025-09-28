This update adds the long-awaited Factions and some big QoL updates and fixes. Enjoy!

Skaldsong 1.2.8:

=========

- Added Faction System. Can add characters to factions and set locations to be owned by a faction.

- Added folders for autosaves.

- Added automatic timestamped permanent autosaves for a save file every 10 actions.

- Overhauled the ListField UI.

- Removed ID of lore entries when hovering over an entry.

- Modified the chatbox font size to be an input instead of a dropdown.

- Modified map tools to be hidden by default.

- Fixed various UI issues including scrolling thru windows and others.

- Fixed chatbox scroll breaking when purging a large amount of messages off screen.

- Fixed various minor bugs.