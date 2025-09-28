Another week, another patch. Some good news: The JP translation is getting close to the end! It will probably be out the week after next, if things are able to to proceed at the current rate. Also, I was finally able to get around to some balance changes. More to come soon!

NOTE: If you are a controller player, you may have to delete your keymaps again, just like in last patch. More in the QOL section.

Gameplay:

-Changed the thirsty oni event to only spawn enemies with "oni" in the name.

-Neutral creatures are no longer affected by statues.

-Ascension 7 now reduces the players BLOCK scaling and AGI damage scaling, as well as giving -10 dodge, in addition to the class challenge. I feel that these changes are generally fair, but I decided to do things this way instead of making sweeping alterations to the entire game's mechanics.

-Nerfed Grudge Gathering substantially.

-Assassin Ki no longer grants +1 KL.

-Spirit Specialization now reduces ranged damage(including bombs) by 20%.

-Predatory Leap now only sneak attacks if you are behind the enemy, even if that enemy is unaware.

QOL:

-Pressing ESC while in the Builds submenu of class selection now exits back to class selection instead of the main menu.

-Updated the description of Ferrophagy.

-R1/R2 no longer scroll the message window, the right stick now does this instead.

-In the tutorial, pressing any cancel button (ESC etc) will hide the tutorial screens.

-Managed to add a solution that lets you hold up/down on pad/stick to scroll through menus, although unfortunately, you will need to delete your keymaps file in (C:\\Users\\(user)\\AppData\\Roaming\\Godot\\app_userdata\\Shadowed- The Demon Castle of Ooe ) again or else it will skip around and register the input multiple times. I'm really sorry about this, it's a core issue with the way the keymapping works in godot, but this will definitely be the last time.

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug where looking at Tamamo as a kamikui would cause crashes.

-Fixed a bug where the command ally window couldn't be used with controller.

-Fixed a bug where the Retries difficulty modifier wasn't working.