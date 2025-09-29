Adventurers,

A new update with several enhancements to the Fort management system has been added to the beta branch. You can now view the current statuses of the buildings that exist seeing how much time is remaining during their build process, along with their current states and bonuses. You will also now finally be able to destroy buildings that you find no longer relevant so keep in mind this can impact the current available stores.

Ambushes are now in the game as well, so be prepared when fighting to see enemies attack from both sides. Remember to set up proper formations in the stats window as this may lead your party members in the back very vulnerable when this suddenly happens.

For the rest of the patch notes you can check them out here.

As always, thanks for your support and patience and reach out in the forums.