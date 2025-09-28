Line Defense v1.0.12 Update

Gameplay & Balance
- Defense stat now fully functional: scales guard, shield, and resistance.
- Player Defense perk increased (+0.04x per level).
- Added Luck and Defense stats to perk picks.
- Player ghosts now scale damage with player stats.
- All characters now have scaling damage stat.
- Perks & Level-ups
- Perk selection improved: correct display per player, highlights selected perks, and adjusts layout based on player count.
- Sound/animation added when upgrading stats.
- Post-round stat now shows perk points earned.
- Continued implementation of per-player perk systems and effects.
Economy Updates
- Trade all gold for money at once (and vice versa).
- Large HP/Stamina values now display with commas.
Bug Fixes & Systems
- Fixed crash when buying gold.
- Fixed essence magnetism when one player is alive and another is dead.
- Fixed shield/defense multiplier crash.
- Fixed game-breaking pause glitch during screen transitions.
- Fixed and refined screen transitions/fadeouts.
Visual & Effects
- After-image during dashing now matches player rotation.
- Smoother transitions between title and rooms.
