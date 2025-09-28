 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20165200 Edited 29 September 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Line Defense v1.0.12 Update

Gameplay & Balance

  • Defense stat now fully functional: scales guard, shield, and resistance.
  • Player Defense perk increased (+0.04x per level).
  • Added Luck and Defense stats to perk picks.
  • Player ghosts now scale damage with player stats.
  • All characters now have scaling damage stat.
  • Perks & Level-ups
  • Perk selection improved: correct display per player, highlights selected perks, and adjusts layout based on player count.
  • Sound/animation added when upgrading stats.
  • Post-round stat now shows perk points earned.
  • Continued implementation of per-player perk systems and effects.


Economy Updates

  • Trade all gold for money at once (and vice versa).
  • Large HP/Stamina values now display with commas.


Bug Fixes & Systems

  • Fixed crash when buying gold.
  • Fixed essence magnetism when one player is alive and another is dead.
  • Fixed shield/defense multiplier crash.
  • Fixed game-breaking pause glitch during screen transitions.
  • Fixed and refined screen transitions/fadeouts.


Visual & Effects

  • After-image during dashing now matches player rotation.
  • Smoother transitions between title and rooms.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2311211
