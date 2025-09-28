After a long break spent job searching, I'm BACK! Still looking for work though.Fixed bugs:Fixed a bug where players could see the ceiling in adventure mode after hitting an enemy hard enoughFixed a bug where sometimes players would spawn on ceilingsTesting a workaround for players falling through the floor on spawn and room changeKnown bugs:Crashes sometimes after beating mid bosses in adventure modePlans:Continue to fix bugs. If you find any bugs please post them in the discussion of this patchAdd 30 stages to adventure mode across 3 acts. act 1 4/10 | act 2 0/10 | act 3 0/10Finish implementing some item effectsUpdate UI for itemsUpdate item drops in adventure mode to give the player more decisionsMaybe add act bossesAdd a final bossI plan on working on BoD more now that I am making good progress on my job search. I'll stream playtesting on Sundays to my YouTube and post some devlogs/standups there too.