
28 September 2025 Build 20165198 Edited 29 September 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
After a long break spent job searching, I'm BACK! Still looking for work though.
Fixed bugs:
Fixed a bug where players could see the ceiling in adventure mode after hitting an enemy hard enough
Fixed a bug where sometimes players would spawn on ceilings
Testing a workaround for players falling through the floor on spawn and room change

Known bugs:
Crashes sometimes after beating mid bosses in adventure mode

Plans:
Continue to fix bugs. If you find any bugs please post them in the discussion of this patch
Add 30 stages to adventure mode across 3 acts. act 1 4/10 | act 2 0/10 | act 3 0/10
Finish implementing some item effects
Update UI for items
Update item drops in adventure mode to give the player more decisions
Maybe add act bosses
Add a final boss

I plan on working on BoD more now that I am making good progress on my job search. I'll stream playtesting on Sundays to my YouTube and post some devlogs/standups there too.
YouTube

