28 September 2025 Build 20165159 Edited 29 September 2025 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


  • Cutscene viewing screen added (in "archives", by clicking the second top button)

  • Fixed clicking to accept altar multiple times resulted in gaining multiple pacts and relics.
    (Fixed in previous update)

  • "Enchanted Lance" has been rebalanced:
    Increase player ATK gain and HP gain from combat by 3->2
    increase enemy power by 30%->20%,
    (So it's easier to take later on in the middle of the run instead of at the very start)

Windows Depot 3667721
Linux Depot 3667722
