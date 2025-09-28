Hi everyone 👋

We’re excited to share the biggest update to PeakPals so far!

✨ What’s new:

Multiplayer Added – Play together with 1–6 players and face the climb as a team (or rivals).

Climb Extended – The mountain now reaches 2500 meters with fresh, rage-inducing sections full of new obstacles.

Improved Gameplay Flow – Smoother controls, better pacing, and new types of traps & challenges.

Streamlined Single-player – Old experimental mechanics like puzzles, weapons, and items are gone. PeakPals now focuses entirely on what it does best: a pure, rage-inducing precision platformer.

Sound & Effects – Better trampoline sounds, improved feedback for falling platforms.

ESC/Menu Fixes – Problems with ESC and menu navigation have been resolved.

FPS Limit Settings – New option in settings: 60 / 144 / 240 FPS or Unlimited .

General Fixes & Optimizations – Making the climb feel fair (but still painful 😅).

💡 Why the change?

PeakPals was always meant to be a tough but fun precision platformer. Community feedback made it clear: the game shines most when it focuses on timing, accuracy, and the thrill of climbing higher and higher. This update finally brings that vision to life.

👉 Jump in, test it with your friends, and let us know your feedback on Discord:



https://discord.com/invite/kkDsBApARG