 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hades II Megabonk Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 September 2025 Build 20165150 Edited 28 September 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone 👋

We’re excited to share the biggest update to PeakPals so far!

What’s new:

  • Multiplayer Added – Play together with 1–6 players and face the climb as a team (or rivals).

  • Climb Extended – The mountain now reaches 2500 meters with fresh, rage-inducing sections full of new obstacles.

  • Improved Gameplay Flow – Smoother controls, better pacing, and new types of traps & challenges.

  • Streamlined Single-player – Old experimental mechanics like puzzles, weapons, and items are gone. PeakPals now focuses entirely on what it does best: a pure, rage-inducing precision platformer.

  • Sound & Effects – Better trampoline sounds, improved feedback for falling platforms.

  • ESC/Menu Fixes – Problems with ESC and menu navigation have been resolved.

  • FPS Limit Settings – New option in settings: 60 / 144 / 240 FPS or Unlimited.

  • General Fixes & Optimizations – Making the climb feel fair (but still painful 😅).

💡 Why the change?
PeakPals was always meant to be a tough but fun precision platformer. Community feedback made it clear: the game shines most when it focuses on timing, accuracy, and the thrill of climbing higher and higher. This update finally brings that vision to life.

👉 Jump in, test it with your friends, and let us know your feedback on Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/kkDsBApARG

Changed files in this update

Depot 2960541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link