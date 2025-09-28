 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20165145 Edited 29 September 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another smaller patch is here with optimizations, balance tweaks, and a few QoL improvements! The next update will be a bit bigger and bring even more QoL upgrades.

Patch Notes:

  • QoL: Building panel hints now show current stock amounts for each resource

  • QoL: Increased lock icon size for food, lux food, basic goods, and lux goods consuming toggle

  • QoL: In Building Overview, double-clicking the star now upgrades the building directly — quickly upgrade everything from one place

  • Fixed City Hall 4 guards clipping into the stairs

  • Optimization: People in buildings now turn off at max zoom

  • Optimization: Shadows on people disabled at max zoom

  • Balance: Adjusted input/output of various buildings, especially in later stages

  • Balance: Adjusted basic goods consumption in later stages

  • Fixed minor text issues across several languages

