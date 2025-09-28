Another smaller patch is here with optimizations, balance tweaks, and a few QoL improvements! The next update will be a bit bigger and bring even more QoL upgrades.
Patch Notes:
QoL: Building panel hints now show current stock amounts for each resource
QoL: Increased lock icon size for food, lux food, basic goods, and lux goods consuming toggle
QoL: In Building Overview, double-clicking the star now upgrades the building directly — quickly upgrade everything from one place
Fixed City Hall 4 guards clipping into the stairs
Optimization: People in buildings now turn off at max zoom
Optimization: Shadows on people disabled at max zoom
Balance: Adjusted input/output of various buildings, especially in later stages
Balance: Adjusted basic goods consumption in later stages
Fixed minor text issues across several languages
Changed files in this update