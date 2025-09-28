 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20165124 Edited 28 September 2025 – 22:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We're excited to bring you our latest update based on your feedback and reports. This patch focuses on improving visual quality, fixing UI issues, and giving players more control over their experience.
What's New:

🎨 Visual Improvements

Completely reworked all 3D renders in Day 1's Goodwife Coffee path

⚙️ Settings & UI Fixes

Fixed reversed behavior on Text Speed and Auto-Forward Time sliders - they now work as intended (Special thanks to JohnWHT for reporting this issue!)

Added new "Show Toggle" option in Settings under 3D/AI section - you can now hide/show the image toggle button based on your preference
Temporarily disabled language selector while we complete translations (coming soon!)

🐛 Bug Fixes

Resolved slider movement issues in preferences menu
Fixed various UI alignment problems

Coming Soon:
Full translation support for 9 languages (currently in progress)
Additional 3D render improvements for subsequent days
More customization options based on your feedback
Animation Fixes
Redone Animation


Thank you for your patience and continued support. Your feedback through our telemetry system (if opted-in) and Discord community helps us prioritize what matters most to you. Bug reports from community members like JohnWHT make these fixes possible!

If you encounter any issues with this update, please report them on our Discord or Steam community hub.

