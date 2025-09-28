We're excited to bring you our latest update based on your feedback and reports. This patch focuses on improving visual quality, fixing UI issues, and giving players more control over their experience.

What's New:



🎨 Visual Improvements



Completely reworked all 3D renders in Day 1's Goodwife Coffee path



⚙️ Settings & UI Fixes



Fixed reversed behavior on Text Speed and Auto-Forward Time sliders - they now work as intended (Special thanks to JohnWHT for reporting this issue!)



Added new "Show Toggle" option in Settings under 3D/AI section - you can now hide/show the image toggle button based on your preference

Temporarily disabled language selector while we complete translations (coming soon!)



🐛 Bug Fixes



Resolved slider movement issues in preferences menu

Fixed various UI alignment problems



Coming Soon:

Full translation support for 9 languages (currently in progress)

Additional 3D render improvements for subsequent days

More customization options based on your feedback

Animation Fixes

Redone Animation





Thank you for your patience and continued support. Your feedback through our telemetry system (if opted-in) and Discord community helps us prioritize what matters most to you. Bug reports from community members like JohnWHT make these fixes possible!



If you encounter any issues with this update, please report them on our Discord or Steam community hub.

