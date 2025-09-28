 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20165085
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings surveyors!

This release adds some quality of life improvements based on your feedback since the expansion release.

Enjoy!

v4.1.3 changes

  • Replaced trinkets with caches in place of artifacts on fully-explored worlds.
  • Removed some audio occlusion when vertical look is toggled off.
  • Added slider for Instrument Polyphony to Audio Performance screen.
  • Added slider for Keyboard Turn Speed to the Controls screen.
  • Allowed left/right/previous/next to quickly navigate the Materials screen.
  • Fixed audio for interface sliders not working since v4.1.0.
  • Played an audio notification based on your progress when unplugging.
  • Fixed button focus indicators using world color scheme when unplugging.

