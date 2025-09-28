This release adds some quality of life improvements based on your feedback since the expansion release.
Enjoy!
v4.1.3 changes
- Replaced trinkets with caches in place of artifacts on fully-explored worlds.
- Removed some audio occlusion when vertical look is toggled off.
- Added slider for Instrument Polyphony to Audio Performance screen.
- Added slider for Keyboard Turn Speed to the Controls screen.
- Allowed left/right/previous/next to quickly navigate the Materials screen.
- Fixed audio for interface sliders not working since v4.1.0.
- Played an audio notification based on your progress when unplugging.
- Fixed button focus indicators using world color scheme when unplugging.
Changed files in this update