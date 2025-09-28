 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20165015
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A new update is now live, addressing a few key issues to improve your gameplay experience. Thank you for your reports and feedback!

Bug Fixes:

  • Final Puzzle: Resolved a soft lock that could occur in the last puzzle. A new title has been added to allow blocks to be slid onto, ensuring the puzzle can always be completed.

  • World 1: Fixed a collision issue with a slide that could cause players to get stuck or behave unexpectedly.

We hope you enjoy the smoother experience! As always, please continue to report any bugs you encounter.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1747192
