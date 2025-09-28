Hello everyone,

A new update is now live, addressing a few key issues to improve your gameplay experience. Thank you for your reports and feedback!

Bug Fixes:

Final Puzzle: Resolved a soft lock that could occur in the last puzzle. A new title has been added to allow blocks to be slid onto, ensuring the puzzle can always be completed.

World 1: Fixed a collision issue with a slide that could cause players to get stuck or behave unexpectedly.

We hope you enjoy the smoother experience! As always, please continue to report any bugs you encounter.