28 September 2025 Build 20164880 Edited 28 September 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New improvements in this version (1.05):

  • New menu topic for the items mode;

  • New icon and animation for the arrow item;

  • Improved chain reactions.

