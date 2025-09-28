A Simple Ball Game's first patch (version 1.0.1) is now available.

This patch mainly focuses on adjusting the difficulty of certain levels and the visibility of some structures on certain levels.

PATCH NOTES

- Rebalanced level difficulty for Simple 8, Difficult 3, Impossible 23, and Impossible 24.

- Adjusted visuals on Simple Ex. 3, Difficult 2, Difficult 3, Impossible 12, and Impossible 13.

- Fixed an issue where Outline and Opacity sliders would sometimes display values above 1.0 in the Gallery.

- Fixed an issue where Impossible Difficulty (challenge mode) would sometimes unlock early.

- Remove 45 fps from the FPS Limit options in Visual Settings.

- Now displays Drip gained in the Pause Menu when suspending a Challenge/Rogue mode run.

That's all for now.

Stay Cozy. 🌒 🌆