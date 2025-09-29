 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20164795 Edited 29 September 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Apologies for the late update addressing issues with Steam Achievements, the signboard, and some other things.

Here's your list of fixes and changes!


Fixes

  • Achievements have been fixed! (You should now be able to get all achievements)

  • Pedestrian Spawning issue has been fixed (Pedestrians no longer stop appearing after a certain amount of time)

  • Pedestrians are no longer stuck in walls

  • Fixed Signboard (Signboard can now be properly equipped and unequipped)

  • Fixed Save Issue (Signboard disappeared on loading file, small details of items were also lost)

Changes

  • Decreased Energy burn rate (You should now be able to recover energy back while not being active)

  • Increased Energy gain from sleeping (This still depends on what you use to sleep)

  • Touched up UI

  • and other Miscellaneous changes


Additional fixes and changes will be addressed in a future update!

