Apologies for the late update addressing issues with Steam Achievements, the signboard, and some other things.

Here's your list of fixes and changes!





Fixes

Achievements have been fixed! (You should now be able to get all achievements)

Pedestrian Spawning issue has been fixed (Pedestrians no longer stop appearing after a certain amount of time)

Pedestrians are no longer stuck in walls

Fixed Signboard (Signboard can now be properly equipped and unequipped)

Fixed Save Issue (Signboard disappeared on loading file, small details of items were also lost)

Changes

Decreased Energy burn rate (You should now be able to recover energy back while not being active)

Increased Energy gain from sleeping (This still depends on what you use to sleep)

Touched up UI

and other Miscellaneous changes



Additional fixes and changes will be addressed in a future update!