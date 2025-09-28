Yoo thanks again for the amazing feedback! I've worked a bit on a quick patch to fix some common issues and feedback.



Version 1.0.7 Game - Kevin no longer makes you invincible (rip kevin abusers)

- Leaderboard reset

- Working on making the leaderboards more stable, currently cheaters are bricking them a bit. Update coming next week to properly address this.



Other - Fixed dice description and upgrade description

- Optimized FPS late game when using the following: Bananas, Chunkers, Axe, Flamewalker, Bloodmagic, Poison Flask, Black Hole, Frostwalker, Katana, and a bunch of items.

- Shield recharge is no longer interrupted by Kevin or Leeching Crystal

- Added a volume slider for xp and gold sfx

- Bush's passive has been buffed. Also fixed an issue where it gave crit chance instead of crit damage.



Bugs - Enery Core isn't loud AF anymore

- Leaving final stage through teleporter now gives Rank xp for the character you played

- Anubis lasers are now rendering properly with lava and water

- Space Noodle no longer stunlocks boss if he steals it

- Pressing escape while hovering skin now hides the menu properly

- Tried fixing a bug where Speedboi slowed down time forever. Idk if it's fixed but I hope so, wasn't able to reproduce the issue D:

- You no longer take damage when using Aegis while having a Shield Powerup active

- Other small bugs





Version 1.0.4 (Previous patch)

Pink Textures - Some people had issues with pink textures, that should be fixed now



Final Boss Fight - For every phase, the boss gives back one of your weapons. You only need to do the first phase with your starter weapon now.

- Pylon zones are bigger, and heal the boss less

- Orbs deal less damage, and blue orbs freeze you for only 1s, instead of the previous 3s

- Orbs have slightly longer cooldown, so he doesn't spawn as many

- Weapon range has been increased during the fight



Balancing - Weapon and Tome slots are unlocked earlier now (25 and 35 for 3rd slots, 45 and 55 for 4th slots)

- All characters are about 10% faster, and accelerate faster and snappier, and the slower characters are much faster in general

- Athena now gains +2 Thorns per level. Also increases her attack speed by 150% when no shields are active. Maybe Quin can actually deal some damage now idk?

- Ogre - More jump height and also axe spawns with 2 projectiles

- Dicehead - Passive is stronger early game, but once you get really late game (lvl 100+) it falls off, so hopefully he's not the only character on the leaderboards anymore

- Calcium - Passive deals more damage with speed now

- Bush - spawns more marks and also gains crit damage per level

- Chunkers - Increased base damage and damage upgrades

- Dice - Fixed a bug where the dice was increasing crit chance for all your weapons, instead of just the dice itself

- Cactus projectiles can no longer pierce Aegis, and can be evaded as well. Also they shoot less cactus projectiles

- Clover has been slightly buffed

- Shotgun range has been increased

- Microwaves are cheaper

- Exploding spiders deal less damage and have less HP

- Refresh, Skip & Banish are cheaper early game



Bugs - Fixed a bug where you could die while teleporting and become invincible

- Music doesn't spam theme songs anymore, only 25% chance to play. But if you really want to hear the theme song you can select it with the boombox

- Music doesn't randomly stop anymore

- Enemies don't spawn on top of trees or castles anymore

- Leaderboards are temporarily broken because of cheaters. It kinda works right now, but I'll try to get a proper fix out soon.

- Fixed some UI bugs and issues

- Camera shouldn't clip into walls anymore (hopefully idk i tried to fix it)

- Tornadoes shouldn't abduct you anymore



Game - Game Setting to choose how many of your projectiles you want to be aimed at random, and how many at the targeting mode. First projectile will always use targeting mode.

- You can see the chest of prices in the HUD now (next to the level at the top right)

- Added silver pots, that give you silver. (No there's not fewer normal pots, dont worry)

- Setting to lock the minimap instead of having them rotate

- Sandstorms are shorter and less obstructive

- You can't knock bosses out of the map anymore lol



Leaderboards - Leaderboards are cooked because of cheaters, will try to get it fixed soon

- I'll add an all time leaderboard and a weekly leaderboard, but it's not in yet :/



Other - Claiming quests is faster now

- Crit damage Mult displays properly now

- Fixed some typos

- Fixed an issue where falling out of bounds didnt teleport you back up to map

- Adding a setting under "Video Settings" to allow you to zoom out more by default

- Can disable numbered keys selection in upgrade screen

- Shop in Menu now unlocks earlier

- New Item: Quin's Mask





Thanks guys, I will keep fixing stuff and adjusting things based on your feedback! :)

Once the game is a bit more stable I'll get to making more content, and probably get a little roadmap together. I definitely wanna try to add multiplayer down the line, but that is a very time consuming task.