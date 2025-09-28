Version 1.0.7
Game- Kevin no longer makes you invincible (rip kevin abusers)
- Leaderboard reset
- Working on making the leaderboards more stable, currently cheaters are bricking them a bit. Update coming next week to properly address this.
Other- Fixed dice description and upgrade description
- Optimized FPS late game when using the following: Bananas, Chunkers, Axe, Flamewalker, Bloodmagic, Poison Flask, Black Hole, Frostwalker, Katana, and a bunch of items.
- Shield recharge is no longer interrupted by Kevin or Leeching Crystal
- Added a volume slider for xp and gold sfx
- Bush's passive has been buffed. Also fixed an issue where it gave crit chance instead of crit damage.
Bugs- Enery Core isn't loud AF anymore
- Leaving final stage through teleporter now gives Rank xp for the character you played
- Anubis lasers are now rendering properly with lava and water
- Space Noodle no longer stunlocks boss if he steals it
- Pressing escape while hovering skin now hides the menu properly
- Tried fixing a bug where Speedboi slowed down time forever. Idk if it's fixed but I hope so, wasn't able to reproduce the issue D:
- You no longer take damage when using Aegis while having a Shield Powerup active
- Other small bugs
Version 1.0.4 (Previous patch)
Pink Textures- Some people had issues with pink textures, that should be fixed now
Final Boss Fight- For every phase, the boss gives back one of your weapons. You only need to do the first phase with your starter weapon now.
- Pylon zones are bigger, and heal the boss less
- Orbs deal less damage, and blue orbs freeze you for only 1s, instead of the previous 3s
- Orbs have slightly longer cooldown, so he doesn't spawn as many
- Weapon range has been increased during the fight
Balancing- Weapon and Tome slots are unlocked earlier now (25 and 35 for 3rd slots, 45 and 55 for 4th slots)
- All characters are about 10% faster, and accelerate faster and snappier, and the slower characters are much faster in general
- Athena now gains +2 Thorns per level. Also increases her attack speed by 150% when no shields are active. Maybe Quin can actually deal some damage now idk?
- Ogre - More jump height and also axe spawns with 2 projectiles
- Dicehead - Passive is stronger early game, but once you get really late game (lvl 100+) it falls off, so hopefully he's not the only character on the leaderboards anymore
- Calcium - Passive deals more damage with speed now
- Bush - spawns more marks and also gains crit damage per level
- Chunkers - Increased base damage and damage upgrades
- Dice - Fixed a bug where the dice was increasing crit chance for all your weapons, instead of just the dice itself
- Cactus projectiles can no longer pierce Aegis, and can be evaded as well. Also they shoot less cactus projectiles
- Clover has been slightly buffed
- Shotgun range has been increased
- Microwaves are cheaper
- Exploding spiders deal less damage and have less HP
- Refresh, Skip & Banish are cheaper early game
Bugs- Fixed a bug where you could die while teleporting and become invincible
- Music doesn't spam theme songs anymore, only 25% chance to play. But if you really want to hear the theme song you can select it with the boombox
- Music doesn't randomly stop anymore
- Enemies don't spawn on top of trees or castles anymore
- Leaderboards are temporarily broken because of cheaters. It kinda works right now, but I'll try to get a proper fix out soon.
- Fixed some UI bugs and issues
- Camera shouldn't clip into walls anymore (hopefully idk i tried to fix it)
- Tornadoes shouldn't abduct you anymore
Game- Game Setting to choose how many of your projectiles you want to be aimed at random, and how many at the targeting mode. First projectile will always use targeting mode.
- You can see the chest of prices in the HUD now (next to the level at the top right)
- Added silver pots, that give you silver. (No there's not fewer normal pots, dont worry)
- Setting to lock the minimap instead of having them rotate
- Sandstorms are shorter and less obstructive
- You can't knock bosses out of the map anymore lol
Leaderboards- Leaderboards are cooked because of cheaters, will try to get it fixed soon
- I'll add an all time leaderboard and a weekly leaderboard, but it's not in yet :/
Other- Claiming quests is faster now
- Crit damage Mult displays properly now
- Fixed some typos
- Fixed an issue where falling out of bounds didnt teleport you back up to map
- Adding a setting under "Video Settings" to allow you to zoom out more by default
- Can disable numbered keys selection in upgrade screen
- Shop in Menu now unlocks earlier
- New Item: Quin's Mask
Thanks guys, I will keep fixing stuff and adjusting things based on your feedback! :)
Once the game is a bit more stable I'll get to making more content, and probably get a little roadmap together. I definitely wanna try to add multiplayer down the line, but that is a very time consuming task.
