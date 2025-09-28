 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20164743 Edited 28 September 2025 – 21:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix issue encountered when a new player is getting through the tutorial without an account
- Fix issue with some card effects still ongoing after being defeated

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2351661
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2351662
  • Loading history…
