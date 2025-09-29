—Despite all the singing around her, her world was soundless.

Our yuri denpa horror visual novel, soundless - A MODERN SALEM IN REMOTE AREA -, is now available on Steam!

Left a pariah after her visions become cursed, young Mercy is subjected to daily torment in the small cult town of Phada. After an accident kills the previous Holy Woman, the cult's god delivers twin Holy Maidens upon the town as replacements—and one of them, the Barrier Maiden Auma, tells Mercy she can see the curse, too.

Filled with twists and turns, this linear horror visual novel serves as a deep dive into the cycle of abuse and the ways it's perpetuated, all while mimicking the appearance of 2000s Japanese visual novels. The Steam edition is the same as the Final Verse definitive edition, with updated artwork, an unlockable epilogue story, and even free artbook DLC!

