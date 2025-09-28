This is a small update to fix a couple of issues.
- Fixed some erroneous text throughout the game.
- Fixed an annoying bug where the mod loader wouldn't scroll on controllers.
- Backported "easy bunting" from the now-scrapped Orbo's Exodus: Simply holding jump while ground pounding will allow you to bunt.
- Orbo now walks 1.5x faster.
Orbo's Odyssey 1.1.3
