28 September 2025 Build 20164659 Edited 28 September 2025 – 21:32:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🔧Modif / Add:
- Added an orientation cooldown to the walking animation. Result: your zombies no longer have epileptic seizures as soon as they walk diagonally.
- Complete overhaul of harvesting behavior in mines. Nothing visible to the player, but it's now much cleaner and more robust in the background, ready for future additions.

🐛Bugfix:
- Sacrificing a zombie assigned to a mine would freeze the mine until the save file was reloaded. This has been fixed: your mines will no longer go on strike.

