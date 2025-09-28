🔧Modif / Add:
- Added an orientation cooldown to the walking animation. Result: your zombies no longer have epileptic seizures as soon as they walk diagonally.
- Complete overhaul of harvesting behavior in mines. Nothing visible to the player, but it's now much cleaner and more robust in the background, ready for future additions.
🐛Bugfix:
- Sacrificing a zombie assigned to a mine would freeze the mine until the save file was reloaded. This has been fixed: your mines will no longer go on strike.
[Early Access - 0.1.6]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows French Depot 3906151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update