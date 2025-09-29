Hello everyone!

As we discussed in the last Foundry Friday, today is the release day for Update 2.2!

It's LIVE RIGHT NOW so you can go ahead and download & play the update RIGHT AWAY!

BB admires the Drill Ship.

Like we discussed last FF, we wanted to improve terraforming from a cumbersome and boring feature into something that doesn't get in the way while ALSO rewarding creativity. At the same time, we've also delivered some QoL changes and construction themed decor. It's important to us that we keep raising the overall quality of the game with smaller QoL changes while we work on other more subs-train-tial upcoming features.

Big Changes

Added Drill Shapes for mining tools (dig multiple blocks at once)

Added Shaped Charges (precision explosives)

Added Personal Mining Drones & Construction Ship based terraforming

Added Drill Ships (tunnel boring machines)

Added Resource Separator: Reprocess dirt & stone into ore.

Improved Filter Functionality Balancer: Filter specific item types with belt balancers.

Smaller Changes

Added “Irrigation Tool” that allows to regrow grass.

Added several Powerlines QoL Improvements.

Improved Conveyor Drag Mode.

Added New Pipe Drag Mode.

Added Minor QoL improvements.

Added Construction-Site-Themed Decor Items

That's about it for now. Thanks for all the feedback and support you show us. We'll be back with the Foundry Friday this friday!

See you soon! -Liz the community Manager

Full changelog can be found here:

New Items:

drill shapes for mining tools

shaped charges: precision explosives

personal mining drones

construction ship based terraforming

drill ships: tunnel boring machines

resource separator: reprocess dirt & stone into ore

filter functionality balancer: filter specific item types with belt balancers

irrigation tool: handheld that allows grass to regrow

construction site themed decor

tense power lines

high explosive dynamite: can blow up reservoirs

QOL:

increased stack size of several items

increased powerline range

power poles are no longer blocked by collision

power pole types can now be switched using the power line tool

unified conveyor forward/backward smart dragging

new pipe drag mode

added italian community translation

polished debt frame

turbines and transformers now support two powerline connections instead of one

transformers can now be named

Fixes:

fixed issue where collision wouldn't be generated at the top of blocks when placed at maximum height

fixed issue that caused notifications to no longer show up after using the camera tools

fixed an issue where belt upgrading could cause duplicating items in inventory

fixed issue with certain ships not casting shadows

fixed issue where orbital laser would sometimes not cool down properly

fixed an issue with debt that could result in the player soft locking themselves in the early game

drilling tundra blocks now properly yields tundra dirt

fixed issue where sometimes the item action bar text would be blocky and unreadable

air intake research now depends on science pack 5

