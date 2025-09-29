Hello everyone!
As we discussed in the last Foundry Friday, today is the release day for Update 2.2!
It's LIVE RIGHT NOW so you can go ahead and download & play the update RIGHT AWAY!
BB admires the Drill Ship.
Like we discussed last FF, we wanted to improve terraforming from a cumbersome and boring feature into something that doesn't get in the way while ALSO rewarding creativity. At the same time, we've also delivered some QoL changes and construction themed decor. It's important to us that we keep raising the overall quality of the game with smaller QoL changes while we work on other more subs-train-tial upcoming features.
Big Changes
Added Drill Shapes for mining tools (dig multiple blocks at once)
Added Shaped Charges (precision explosives)
Added Personal Mining Drones & Construction Ship based terraforming
Added Drill Ships (tunnel boring machines)
Added Resource Separator: Reprocess dirt & stone into ore.
Improved Filter Functionality Balancer: Filter specific item types with belt balancers.
Smaller Changes
Added “Irrigation Tool” that allows to regrow grass.
Added several Powerlines QoL Improvements.
Improved Conveyor Drag Mode.
Added New Pipe Drag Mode.
Added Minor QoL improvements.
Added Construction-Site-Themed Decor Items
That's about it for now. Thanks for all the feedback and support you show us. We'll be back with the Foundry Friday this friday!
See you soon! -Liz the community Manager
Full changelog can be found here:
New Items:
drill shapes for mining tools
shaped charges: precision explosives
personal mining drones
construction ship based terraforming
drill ships: tunnel boring machines
resource separator: reprocess dirt & stone into ore
filter functionality balancer: filter specific item types with belt balancers
irrigation tool: handheld that allows grass to regrow
construction site themed decor
tense power lines
high explosive dynamite: can blow up reservoirs
QOL:
increased stack size of several items
increased powerline range
power poles are no longer blocked by collision
power pole types can now be switched using the power line tool
unified conveyor forward/backward smart dragging
new pipe drag mode
added italian community translation
polished debt frame
turbines and transformers now support two powerline connections instead of one
transformers can now be named
Fixes:
fixed issue where collision wouldn't be generated at the top of blocks when placed at maximum height
fixed issue that caused notifications to no longer show up after using the camera tools
fixed an issue where belt upgrading could cause duplicating items in inventory
fixed issue with certain ships not casting shadows
fixed issue where orbital laser would sometimes not cool down properly
fixed an issue with debt that could result in the player soft locking themselves in the early game
drilling tundra blocks now properly yields tundra dirt
fixed issue where sometimes the item action bar text would be blocky and unreadable
air intake research now depends on science pack 5
