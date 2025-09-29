 Skip to content
29 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

As we discussed in the last Foundry Friday, today is the release day for Update 2.2!

It's LIVE RIGHT NOW so you can go ahead and download & play the update RIGHT AWAY!

BB admires the Drill Ship.

Like we discussed last FF, we wanted to improve terraforming from a cumbersome and boring feature into something that doesn't get in the way while ALSO rewarding creativity. At the same time, we've also delivered some QoL changes and construction themed decor. It's important to us that we keep raising the overall quality of the game with smaller QoL changes while we work on other more subs-train-tial upcoming features.

Big Changes

  • Added Drill Shapes for mining tools (dig multiple blocks at once)

  • Added Shaped Charges (precision explosives)

  • Added Personal Mining Drones & Construction Ship based terraforming

  • Added Drill Ships (tunnel boring machines)

  • Added Resource Separator: Reprocess dirt & stone into ore.

  • Improved Filter Functionality Balancer: Filter specific item types with belt balancers.

Smaller Changes

  • Added “Irrigation Tool” that allows to regrow grass.

  • Added several Powerlines QoL Improvements.

  • Improved Conveyor Drag Mode.

  • Added New Pipe Drag Mode.

  • Added Minor QoL improvements.

  • Added Construction-Site-Themed Decor Items

That's about it for now. Thanks for all the feedback and support you show us. We'll be back with the Foundry Friday this friday!

See you soon! -Liz the community Manager

Full changelog can be found here:

New Items:

  • drill shapes for mining tools

  • shaped charges: precision explosives

  • personal mining drones

  • construction ship based terraforming

  • drill ships: tunnel boring machines

  • resource separator: reprocess dirt & stone into ore

  • filter functionality balancer: filter specific item types with belt balancers

  • irrigation tool: handheld that allows grass to regrow

  • construction site themed decor

  • tense power lines

  • high explosive dynamite: can blow up reservoirs

QOL:

  • increased stack size of several items

  • increased powerline range

  • power poles are no longer blocked by collision

  • power pole types can now be switched using the power line tool

  • unified conveyor forward/backward smart dragging

  • new pipe drag mode

  • added italian community translation

  • polished debt frame

  • turbines and transformers now support two powerline connections instead of one

  • transformers can now be named

Fixes:

  • fixed issue where collision wouldn't be generated at the top of blocks when placed at maximum height

  • fixed issue that caused notifications to no longer show up after using the camera tools

  • fixed an issue where belt upgrading could cause duplicating items in inventory

  • fixed issue with certain ships not casting shadows

  • fixed issue where orbital laser would sometimes not cool down properly

  • fixed an issue with debt that could result in the player soft locking themselves in the early game

  • drilling tundra blocks now properly yields tundra dirt

  • fixed issue where sometimes the item action bar text would be blocky and unreadable

  • air intake research now depends on science pack 5

Stay tuned for more news!


