



Hunters,





Patch 1.1 has come, and now you can check the new system to expand your builds: the Orbs of Transformation!

These mystical tools were designed to add another layer of item customization and give you more freedom to experiment with different paths for your gear. The inspiration came from mechanics in games like Path of Exile and World of Warcraft, where items could gain unique and unpredictable twists. We wanted to bring that same sense of discovery to Relic Hunters Legend, but in a way that fits our game.

Binding Orb



Bound by mechanical rings, this Orb lets you lock one Affix (and on Tier 4 items, sometimes a second one). Once locked, that Affix won’t change when using other Orbs, perfect for protecting a roll you really want to keep.

Paradox Orb



Reality fractures with unpredictable results! Using this Orb can lead to unexpected outcomes, sometimes even a Super Affix. However, there’s a catch: the item becomes Unstable, which means it can’t be modified further unless you use a Harmony Orb.





🔒 Important: The Paradox Orb never destroys or breaks your item; it’s all about embracing the risk of unpredictable power.





Harmony Orb



A calming sphere of emerald light, the Harmony Orb restores stability to an item. It will remove Paradox Affixes and bring back any Disabled Affixes, making the item safe to modify again.





🔍 How to Obtain Them?

Drop in the World

Orbs can be found naturally as you play. For example, the Paradox Orb is a reward from the final level of ADN.





Justin’s Material Exchange Shop : Basic Orbs can be purchased with T4 Materials and Memories .



Advanced Orbs can be purchased with basic Orbs (like Shifting Orbs) .







All this info will also be detailed in the Compendium for easy reference!

Hunters, now you can create new possibilities for item crafting and tweak your builds. We’re looking forward to seeing the strategies you’ll forge with the Orbs of Transformation.

See you in the galaxy,

— The Relic Hunters Team