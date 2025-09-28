Hey there, wanderers! Here are the most recent fixes and adjustments for Wander Stars.



Bug fixes:



Several bugs in the words menu have been discovered and fixed. Thank you for reporting these in the past few days! If you discover any new issues, please let us know.

Goal spaces no longer trigger the next cutscene automatically, it requires player input to activate. It is now possible to explore all maps without accidentally touching the goal space.

Fixed an issue in the player stats where it was possible to have the same word in different attributes.

Fixed an exploit with pep ups that grant additional resistances and immunities. The additional attributes no longer stay with you when unequipping the pep up.

Fixed an exploit when adding a 3 slot word with 3 available slots that weren’t adjacent. It would allow the player to add the big word and occupy 8 slots, which is more than the maximum limit of 7.

Fixed an exploit in the map store that would allow the player to infinitely sell duplicated words. It is no longer possible to sell words and items consecutively in the sell menu.

Fixed a rare instance of a softlock when dying against Wolfe in episode 1 and losing all stats and equipment gathered up to that point.

Fixed an issue with exit spaces that would make the exit arrow disappear if the reward is accepted while the map navigation bar is active.

Fixed an issue with the risky attribute being reset to balanced if the player used SAVE & QUIT in the pause menu.

CLEAR and RANDOM buttons in the words menu for map/prepare menu no longer sound incredibly loud when pressed.

Fixed a softlock caused by dying of shock damage and using the ITEM word at the same time.

Fixed an animation error in EP5 SC5 of a character disappearing before the fade out.

Fixed the EP2 ACT2 event "Spirit procession” not inflicting damage in option B.