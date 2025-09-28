 Skip to content
28 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi ! Here I am with new update :)

3 new pots added to the game and :

11 languages supported !

Many thanks for the ongoing support and time spent with Kintsugi :)

Changed files in this update

