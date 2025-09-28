Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! Balance change update, woo!



Not much else to say besides that. New content soon, I think.





Additions

-Reaching 50% HP or lower with Zhu Haoyu will change the music into Severance Alarm 03

-You can now see the Station that a certain Product belongs to in the bottom left of the reward screen





Changes

-Emotion Slop Cooldown decreased from Once per Run to Once per Node

-Decreased the Water gain from Waterworks from 3 to 2

-That is "Ai' Water Cost increased from 0 to 1

-Poor Soul Water Cost increased from 3 to 4

-Guru Guru Water Cost decreased from 4 to 3

-Mika's Hate Effect has been reworked

-Envy Baby's Love & Hate Effect have been reworked

-Removed the Positive Slush & Negative Slush text on the player's Emotion Meter

-Clarified the description of the Budget Restrictions Achievement





