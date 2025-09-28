Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! Balance change update, woo!
Not much else to say besides that. New content soon, I think.
Additions
-Reaching 50% HP or lower with Zhu Haoyu will change the music into Severance Alarm 03
-You can now see the Station that a certain Product belongs to in the bottom left of the reward screen
Changes
-Emotion Slop Cooldown decreased from Once per Run to Once per Node
-Decreased the Water gain from Waterworks from 3 to 2
-That is "Ai' Water Cost increased from 0 to 1
-Poor Soul Water Cost increased from 3 to 4
-Guru Guru Water Cost decreased from 4 to 3
-Mika's Hate Effect has been reworked
-Envy Baby's Love & Hate Effect have been reworked
-Removed the Positive Slush & Negative Slush text on the player's Emotion Meter
-Clarified the description of the Budget Restrictions Achievement
Patch • Notes - Early Access 0.2.2
