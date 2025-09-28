 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II Megabonk Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20164351 Edited 28 September 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! Balance change update, woo!

Not much else to say besides that. New content soon, I think.


Additions
-Reaching 50% HP or lower with Zhu Haoyu will change the music into Severance Alarm 03
-You can now see the Station that a certain Product belongs to in the bottom left of the reward screen


Changes
-Emotion Slop Cooldown decreased from Once per Run to Once per Node
-Decreased the Water gain from Waterworks from 3 to 2
-That is "Ai' Water Cost increased from 0 to 1
-Poor Soul Water Cost increased from 3 to 4
-Guru Guru Water Cost decreased from 4 to 3
-Mika's Hate Effect has been reworked
-Envy Baby's Love & Hate Effect have been reworked
-Removed the Positive Slush & Negative Slush text on the player's Emotion Meter
-Clarified the description of the Budget Restrictions Achievement


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3463911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link