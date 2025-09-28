Hello, Everyone!

Car Dealership Simulator 2 / 0.1.1 Update

"First of all, thank you so much for supporting our game in Early Access. Your reviews and feedback are incredibly valuable to us. If you’re enjoying the game, please don’t forget to leave a review – it really helps us grow!

During the development process, we only ask for a little patience from you. We are working with all our strength to quickly fix shortcomings and make the game much better. New content, cars, and systems are being planned, and many of them are shaped by your requests and feedback.

If you encounter any issues, you can report them by joining our Discord server. We actively resolve many problems and bugs there. We would be happy to see you among us! Don’t forget to join our Discord server! Discord "

[Fixes & Additions]

You can now negotiate with customers during car sales. (Customer offer possibilities added: very low offers, near-price offers, and full-price-paying customers.)

Added 4 new cars.

Fixed: The ESC key on the house purchase screen was not exiting properly.

Improved the bargaining system in the Car Market. (Sometimes the seller in the market wouldn’t bargain, now fixed.)

Added a Car Inspect button to the market car purchase screen, allowing you to quickly check the car before buying.

Added a requirement to purchase a gallery before entering showrooms; luxury cars cannot be purchased by switching galleries without owning one.

Fixed an issue where customers sometimes offered a $0 price .

Fixed the problem where the same model car would respawn repeatedly in showrooms.

Increased customer walking speed slightly.

Car maintenance simplified. If you take the car to service, its condition is now restored with a single, affordable operation.

Nights are now a bit brighter.

The on/off buttons for lights are now more visible.

Fixed the camera bug that appeared after repairing a vehicle.

New Bargain System

New Cars