Major 28 September 2025 Build 20164249
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

  • 1. Block Robert from grabbing orders, making it easier for players to obtain coins in the bar mini game.

  • 2. Based on player feedback that obtaining coins is difficult, we have reduced the selling prices of all products by half, making it easier for players to purchase items.

  • 3. The difficulty of the mini game is further reduced, making it easier for players to focus their time on the game plot.

  • 4. Clue fragments are easier to obtain and plot progression is easier.

  • 5. Replace the dialogue between characters in the bar with a more immersive script.

  • 6. Bar training manager adds pornographic CG.

  • 7. Add a new subplot, start Mika's storyline, and add 4 pornographic CGs to this subplot.

  • We have been busy with the professional plot revision work of the existing content during this period. In the subsequent updates, each character will have a richer plot line, and a large amount of pornographic CG content will be added. It is expected that the plot text content will not be less than 100000 words.

  • Thank you dear players for your patience and support. We have been carefully listening to your valuable opinions and suggestions. If you had a great time, we greatly appreciate your recommendation and support.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3483921
  • Loading history…
