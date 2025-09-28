 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20164209 Edited 28 September 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello fellow Be Silent players,

do not worry, we have not forgotten you. Although our focus has shifted more towards creating Colonterra, we are still planning on completing Be Silent eventually. The Sewers Update was mostly done, when we paused the developement and it will come out 2026.

Before that there is going to be a small patch adding more difficult content to the game.

I hope you are still kooking forward to the updates and enjoy the game as it is.

Nitrat

Detailed Patchnotes:

*Added "The Company" Ad Poster

