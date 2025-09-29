 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20164205 Edited 29 September 2025 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚨 Officers,

The SWAT Commander prologue is getting updated to version 0.7.7.6!

SWAT Commander: Prologue v.0.7.7.6 — Patch Notes:

AI

  • Improved civilian behavior and fixed various bugs

  • Improved suspect behavior when shooting through doors: suspects will no longer fire if they are too far from the door, even after spotting you

UI

  • Updated the spectator screen UI and fixed input-related issues

  • Fixed an issue where the timeline was displayed incorrectly in the briefing information tab

In other news, our main Early Access version of the game also got updated with a brand new mission!

Not only that, but it's also participating in the Steam Autumn Sale, so that's your chance to grab it at a 20% discount!

Follow our SWAT Commander app for future updates and development!

Check out this video to see a preview of our Early Access "Under the Hood" update today:

Stand by for more updates in our game's Early Access version, including a new mission!

Over and out,

SWAT Commander Team

