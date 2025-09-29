🚨 Officers,

The SWAT Commander prologue is getting updated to version 0.7.7.6!

SWAT Commander: Prologue v.0.7.7.6 — Patch Notes:

AI

Improved civilian behavior and fixed various bugs

Improved suspect behavior when shooting through doors: suspects will no longer fire if they are too far from the door, even after spotting you

UI

Updated the spectator screen UI and fixed input-related issues

Fixed an issue where the timeline was displayed incorrectly in the briefing information tab

In other news, our main Early Access version of the game also got updated with a brand new mission!

Not only that, but it's also participating in the Steam Autumn Sale, so that's your chance to grab it at a 20% discount!

Follow our SWAT Commander app for future updates and development!

Check out this video to see a preview of our Early Access "Under the Hood" update today:

Stand by for more updates in our game's Early Access version, including a new mission!

Over and out,

SWAT Commander Team