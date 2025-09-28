- Improved UI readability in some cases and fixed some issues

- Added missing UI localisation

- Origamis are now displayed dynamically in the inventory in a horizontal grid layout

- The main inventory's left item categories have been reduced from 4 to 2

- Added repair text to all repairable objects

- The Dragon Origami Chest has been repositioned, and a light has been added above it

- The size of the debris from Dream 5's destructible walls has been reduced

- Modified the size of some props for the chess puzzle in Dream 5

- The item icon in chess main inventory is now the same as in the city (coin bag)

- Fixed an issue where the Repair power could be activated through a wall

- Fixed a visual issue with a chest in Dream 3

- Fixed some visual issues with the large hole behind the Altar

- Adjusted some documents to include additional details or improve readability

- Fixed a number of missing or incorrect translations

- Optimised some colliders and tweaked some collisions

- Some parts of the city have been significantly overhauled with greater detail and added props

- Lighting has been improved in some places

- The final enemy combat arena has been improved

- Fixed some misplaced decals

- Fixed some objects not making a sound

- A staircase that served no real purpose has been removed

- Some teleport surfaces have been made bigger

- The pacing of some cutscenes has been improved with quicker camera transitions

- Fixed some minor geometry issues

- Some important objects in the last apartment have been moved to make them more visible

- Improved the lighting in the last apartment

- The chest in the workshop has been moved slightly

- Improved the pace of the dialogue at the first Altar

- Fixed some text issues

- Updated credits

- Fixed minor visual issues



More will come,



Jonathan