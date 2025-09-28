 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20164160 Edited 28 September 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improved UI readability in some cases and fixed some issues
- Added missing UI localisation
- Origamis are now displayed dynamically in the inventory in a horizontal grid layout
- The main inventory's left item categories have been reduced from 4 to 2
- Added repair text to all repairable objects
- The Dragon Origami Chest has been repositioned, and a light has been added above it
- The size of the debris from Dream 5's destructible walls has been reduced
- Modified the size of some props for the chess puzzle in Dream 5
- The item icon in chess main inventory is now the same as in the city (coin bag)
- Fixed an issue where the Repair power could be activated through a wall
- Fixed a visual issue with a chest in Dream 3
- Fixed some visual issues with the large hole behind the Altar
- Adjusted some documents to include additional details or improve readability
- Fixed a number of missing or incorrect translations
- Optimised some colliders and tweaked some collisions
- Some parts of the city have been significantly overhauled with greater detail and added props
- Lighting has been improved in some places
- The final enemy combat arena has been improved
- Fixed some misplaced decals
- Fixed some objects not making a sound
- A staircase that served no real purpose has been removed
- Some teleport surfaces have been made bigger
- The pacing of some cutscenes has been improved with quicker camera transitions
- Fixed some minor geometry issues
- Some important objects in the last apartment have been moved to make them more visible
- Improved the lighting in the last apartment
- The chest in the workshop has been moved slightly
- Improved the pace of the dialogue at the first Altar
- Fixed some text issues
- Updated credits
- Fixed minor visual issues

More will come,

Jonathan

